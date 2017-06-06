Civil service pay rise tabled

The Civil Service Bureau has made proposals on the 2017-18 civil service pay adjustment to the four civil service central consultative councils.

A pay increase of 2.94% for civil servants in the lower and middle salary bands, equal to the net pay trend indicator of 2.44% for the middle salary band plus 0.5%, has been proposed.

Meanwhile, it suggested the pay increase for civil servants in the upper salary band and the directorate be 1.88%, equal to the net pay trend indicator of 1.38% for the upper salary band plus 0.5%.

The proposed pay increase will be effective retrospectively from April 1.

The proposed adjustment was made by the Chief Executive in Council according to the established mechanism under which six factors were considered: the net pay trend indicator derived from the findings of the Pay Trend Survey; the state of Hong Kong's economy; changes in the cost of living; the Government's fiscal position; staff side pay claims; and, civil service morale.

The Government will submit the proposal to the Legislative Council Finance Committee for approval soon after the Chief Executive in Council receives responses from the staff sides and makes a final decision on the 2017-18 civil service pay adjustment.