Terror attack vigilance urged

Chief Executive CY Leung has urged the public to stay vigilant against possible terror attacks in Hong Kong in the wake of the recent London Bridge massacre.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an Executive Council meeting today, Mr Leung said given the frequent terrorist attacks overseas recently, Hong Kong people should value our city's law and order.

He also expressed sympathy for the London attack victims.

He said the Government will strive to maintain law and order in Hong Kong, and the public should co-operate by staying alert.

On the call by a local university's student union to focus on local political issues instead of commemorating the June 4 incident, Mr Leung said people enjoy freedom of speech in Hong Kong, adding people of different political persuasions are free to express their views through legal means.

He also said as Hong Kong is a part of China, Hong Kong people should strive to contribute to the country's development as Chinese citizens.