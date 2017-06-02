Tripartite cultural meeting held

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, together with 100 delegates from arts and cultural authorities and organisations in Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau attended the 18th Greater Pearl River Delta Cultural Co-operation Meeting today in Foshan.

Mr Lau said the three places will work together to promote the Belt & Road Initiative through cultural exchanges and promote Chinese culture to the world. They will also showcase the cultural achievements of the three places.

They signed an agreement to promote cultural exchanges under the Belt & Road Initiative and strengthen youth cultural exchange.

On performing arts, a Cantonese music tour is being planned for the three areas, along with large-scale arts and cultural exhibitions.

In the coming year the three sides will continue co-operation in public libraries, intangible cultural heritage, and cultural and creative industries.