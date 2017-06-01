CS urges speedy passage of funding

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has urged legislators to expedite the handling of funding proposals in the Legislative Council Finance Committee.

Mr Cheung told reporters today he met with legislators to express his concern over the slow progress in processing the proposals.

He said the proposals involve livelihood issues and are related to Hong Kong's infrastructural development.

He called on legislators to approve the funding applications before the council breaks for the summer recess.

He said: "Meeting the members, I could really make an appeal that we just work together, both the Government and the LegCo members and parties as well, to make the best use of the time remaining until the end of the current term."

He asked legislators to raise their questions in advance so government officials can prepare their answers to expedite proceedings.