Lau Kong-wah meets Austrian official

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today met Austrian Federal Minister for Families & Youth Dr Sophie Karmasin.

Mr Lau introduced Hong Kong's youth development work to Dr Karmasin and discussed the co-operation arrangements on youth exchanges between Hong Kong and Austria under the International Youth Exchange Programme.

Organised by the Home Affairs Bureau and the Commission on Youth, the programme broadens young people's horizons and enables them to exchange ideas and experiences with counterparts in other countries.

Both sides agreed to have a Hong Kong youth delegation visit Austria later this year while a bilateral youth exchange is planned for next year.