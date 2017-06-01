Bay area plan to be released

The development plans for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area will be outlined by the Government during its current term.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement to legislators today, saying the bay area's development will bring benefits to the young generation.

Mr Leung said the next-term government, including the Chief Executive-elect, has been involved in the development plan.

He said it will facilitate the flow of people, goods, capital and information between Hong Kong and the bay area cities, boosting Hong Kong's economy.

The Commission on Strategic Development and the Economic Development Commission will submit development proposals to the Government, he added.