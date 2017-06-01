Promising growth in housing supply

The projected supply of first-hand residential flats has grown by 50% since the previous government term.

Chief Executive CY Leung told legislators today the forecast supply of 96,000 first-hand flats for the next four years is a promising figure.

He said the supply increase is down to the community's collective effort.

He said besides demand-management measures targeting foreign buyers, investors and speculators, increasing land supply has been a long-term strategy to solve Hong Kong's housing problem.

One of obstacles the Government faces in increasing land supply is unnecessary judicial reviews on changing land use which can slow down supply progress.

He said the housing production cycle in Hong Kong is long, at around four to five years, causing a lagging effect on housing supply.

He expects market demand to fall amid rate hikes in the short term.