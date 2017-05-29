Rural voter registration starts

The voter registration campaign for the Rural Representative Election opened today.

There are three types of rural representatives - Indigenous Inhabitant Representatives, Resident Representatives and Kaifong Representatives.

Indigenous Inhabitant Representatives, returned by indigenous inhabitants, their spouses or surviving spouses of an Indigenous/Composite Indigenous Village, reflect indigenous inhabitants' views of the village and deal with affairs relating to those inhabitants' lawful traditional rights and interests, and traditional way of life.

Resident Representatives, returned by residents of an existing village, reflect views on village affairs on their behalf.

Kaifong Representatives, returned by Cheung Chau or Peng Chau residents, reflect views on the two towns' affairs on their behalf.

Voter registration for the Indigenous Inhabitant Representative Election is open to indigenous inhabitants, their spouses or surviving spouses, aged 18 or above and holding recognised identity documents.

Voter registration for the Resident Representative and Kaifong Representative elections is open to Hong Kong permanent residents, aged 18 or above and having lived in an existing village or Cheung Chau or Peng Chau for three years prior to the registration application date.

Registration deadline is July 16.

The Home Affairs Department reminded registered electors to report any changes in personal particulars by the deadline, so they can vote in future elections.

Voter registration forms can be downloaded from the Rural Representative Election website.

For enquiries, please call 2152 1521.