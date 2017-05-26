Press here to Skip to the main content
Bridge quality important: CE

May 26, 2017

The Government attaches great importance to the construction quality of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong section.

 

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement to the media at the airport today in response to the recent Independent Commission Against Corruption arrest of contractors accused of faking concrete test reports for the bridge.

 

Mr Leung said the Government has carried out immediate inspections on the bridge after it learned of the forgery, adding a press conference was held yesterday to brief the public on the incident.

 

He said follow-up action is underway and the Government will keep the public updated on the incident.

 



