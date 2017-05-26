Common law developing well

Hong Kong has witnessed the healthy development of common law since its return to China in 1997.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen said this in a speech on Hong Kong's common law development at Oxford University yesterday.

Mr Yuen said the Basic Law and the city's independent judiciary ensure common law's continuous growth.

"Besides, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will maintain its link with other common law jurisdictions and also the international community, so that judicial dialogue and cross-fertilisation can continue in the mutual interests of all jurisdictions concerned," he said.



