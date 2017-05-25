Civil service pay indicators derived

The Civil Service Bureau has received the Pay Trend Survey Committee Report on the 2017 Pay Trend Survey and has derived the net pay trend indicators by deducting the cost of increments paid to civil servants in 2016-17 from the gross pay trend indicators in the report.

The committee met today to verify and validate the report.

The indicators for the upper, middle and lower salary bands are 1.38%, 2.44% and 1.82%.

The Chief Executive-in-Council will decide on the civil service pay adjustment rates for 2017-18 having regard to the net pay trend indicators and other factors, including the state of Hong Kong's economy, the Government's fiscal position, changes in the cost of living and civil service morale.