Co-location must comply with BL

May 25, 2017

The Hong Kong and Central governments agree the co-location arrangements for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link must comply with the Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle.

 

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen made the statement to the media in London yesterday, saying it is important to understand the nature and rationale of the arrangements.

 

He urged the public not to view the issue from a negative perspective.

 

Details for the final arrangements will be announced at an appropriate time, he added.



