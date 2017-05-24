Press here to Skip to the main content
CE to visit Beijing

May 24, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung will attend a Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) event in Beijing tomorrow as Vice-Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

 

The next day he will attend a forum on the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the Basic Law, organised by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

 

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal Justice Patrick Chan, and the Solicitor General of the Department of Justice Wesley Wong will also attend the forum.

 

Mr Leung will return to Hong Kong on May 27.



