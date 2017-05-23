Press here to Skip to the main content
CE offers bombing condolences

May 23, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung today expressed sympathy for victims of last night's terrorist attack in Manchester.

 

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mr Leung said although Hong Kong is a safe city the Government must stay vigilant against possible threats to public safety.

 

He urged the community to support the Police and other government departments in their work to protect lives and property.

 

On his agreement with Australian firm UGL, Mr Leung reiterated he has never been under any investigation by British or Australian authorities.

 

He said he has made multiple explanations on the matter and will make every effort to protect his rights and reputation.



