SJ to visit UK

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen will visit London and Oxford from May 23 to 26.

Mr Yuen will visit Asia House in London where he will give a speech on Hong Kong's rule of law and "one country, two systems" policy.

He will also meet representatives of the Bar Council and the Law Society to discuss legal and dispute resolution services exchanges between Hong Kong and the UK.

Mr Yuen will then deliver a talk on Hong Kong's common law development at Oxford University's St Hugh's College.

He will also meet Hong Kong people in the UK and visit Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming.