Criminal law conference held

Legal exchange: Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen (fourth left) and Director of Public Prosecutions, Keith Yeung (third left) attend the 2017 Criminal Law Conference.

About 120 judiciary members, criminal law practitioners and academics attended the 2017 Criminal Law Conference today.

They discussed the latest development in criminal law and the administration of criminal justice in Hong Kong.

At the conference’s opening ceremony, Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen said the criminal justice system is one of the most important aspects of the legal system, underpinning the rule of law in Hong Kong.

He said the Department of Justice strives to maintain a system that is transparent and fair, and one that strikes the right balance between the protection of human rights and the need to protect the community from criminal activities.

“The concept of a fair procedure, which is constitutionally guaranteed in Article 87 of our Basic Law, is inherent in the concept of active case management," he said.

The conference was organised by the department’s prosecutions division, the Hong Kong Bar Association and the Law Society of Hong Kong.

It covered four major topics, namely active case management, protection to the vulnerable in court, joint enterprise law, and the development of sentencing practice.