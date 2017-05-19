CE meets Australian official

Chief Executive CY Leung met Governor of New South Wales David Hurley at Government House today.

Mr Leung told Mr Hurley Hong Kong, as an international financial and trade centre, can leverage its dual advantages of "one country" and "two systems" to link Mainland China with the rest of the world, providing more business opportunities for the Australian state's enterprises.

He said he looks forward to strengthening connections between the two places on all fronts as well as boosting economic and trade co-operation in the region.