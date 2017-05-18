Pay trend report issued

The 2017 Pay Trend Survey Report was released today, showing gross pay trend indicators of 3.78%, 3.51% and 2.53% for the lower, middle and upper salary bands.

The report was compiled by the Pay Survey & Research Unit of the Joint Secretariat for the Advisory Bodies on Civil Service & Judicial Salaries & Conditions of Service.

The basic pay indicators for the lower, middle and upper salary bands are 4.01%, 4.47% and 3.31%, while the additional pay indicators are -0.23%,- 0.96% and -0.78%.

The Pay Trend Survey Committee will verify and validate the findings at its meeting on May 25. The results will then be submitted to the Government.

The Civil Service Bureau said the payroll cost of civil service increments for the lower, middle and upper salary bands is 1.96%, 1.07% and 1.15%.

The payroll cost of civil service increments will be deducted from the respective gross pay trend indicators to produce the net pay trend indicator for each salary band.

The Government will take into account the Pay Trend Indicators derived from the survey and other considerations, including the state of the economy, the Government's fiscal position, changes in the cost of living and civil service morale, before making a decision on the pay adjustment.