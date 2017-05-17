CEPA growth boosts bay area ties

The expansion of the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement will boost Hong Kong's co-operation with cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam made the statement to legislators today, saying the ongoing discussions between Hong Kong and the Mainland to expand and enhance CEPA will see results this year.

Mr Tam said the discussions cover the areas of investment as well as economic and technical co-operation under CEPA, adding the enhanced agreement will allow Hong Kong industries to further explore bay area and other Mainland markets.

On other measures to help Hong Kong tap into bay area business opportunities, Mr Tam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will develop additional financing channels and cross-boundary financial services to facilitate the development of enterprises in the area.

It will also seek to relax the thresholds of Hong Kong financial institutions entering the area as well as reduce the transaction cost of tangible and electronic commerce between Hong Kong and other bay area cities, he added.