Chief Executive CY Leung met Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Government House today.

Mr Leung said Hong Kong wants to strengthen its connections with emerging markets and widen the city's trading network.

He said he looks forward to deepening economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

Hong Kong can act as the super-connector for Pakistan's enterprises to link with the Mainland and tap into the vast business opportunities under the Belt & Road Initiative, he added.