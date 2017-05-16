CE explains UGL document

Chief Executive CY Leung made suggestions about the scope of an investigation by a Legislative Council select committee in the hope it would work out a complete and comprehensive plan soon.

Speaking before today's Executive Council meeting, Mr Leung said he put forward his amendments via the committee’s vice-chairman Holden Chow.

The committee is looking into matters concerning Mr Leung's agreement with Australian firm UGL.

Based on Mr Chow's original proposals on the committee’s major areas of study, Mr Leung said he added the topic of whether the declaration of assets he made to the Chief Justice under Basic Law Article 47 was confidential information.

He said he also added the topic of whether the provision in the UGL contract that specified “no conflict of interest” was forged, as it had raised questions in the community.

As the target of the investigation, Mr Leung said he has the right to voice his opinions and urged the committee to expedite its inquiries.

He added the Legislative Council should investigate the leak of the confidential document.