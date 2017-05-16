Study Belt-Road benefits: CE

The community should work with the Government to study the opportunities arising from the decisions announced during the Belt & Road forum in Beijing.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the appeal before today’s Executive Council meeting, noting the Belt & Road Forum for International Co-operation effectuated 270 items covering investments and trade, as well as major initiatives for the country.

Mr Leung said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will liaise with Mainland officials to see which items relate to Hong Kong and how the city can benefit and help the Belt & Road Initiative.

He said if 10% of the items were directly related to Hong Kong, be it infrastructure, trade or financing, it would be a huge boost for social and economic growth.

He said he hopes the community unites to attach importance to the opportunities brought by the initiative.

Mainland officials have endorsed Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector in the initiative, and its advantages as an open, internationalised society with privileged industries, he added.