Belt-Road forum to benefit HK

Hong Kong will benefit hugely from the Belt & Road forum in Beijing.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement today, saying many foreign leaders are taking seriously Hong Kong's super-conductor role in the Belt & Road Initiative.

Concluding his participation in the Belt & Road Forum for International Co-operation, Mr Leung told the media forum participants were impressed with Hong Kong’s outstanding record in the design, construction and management of infrastructure.

Mr Leung said they appreciated the experiences he had shared with them concerning the financing of infrastructure undertaken in Hong Kong.

The rise in land value along the railways and highways built in Hong Kong in recent decades has been put back into the government coffers as share capital, he said, adding the participants felt such financing methods deserve consideration.

Mr Leung said he will discuss Hong Kong’s role in the Belt & Road Initiative with the Executive Council, the Commission on Strategic Development and the Economic Development Commission.