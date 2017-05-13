CE departs for Belt & Road forum

Chief Executive CY Leung departed for Beijing today to attend the Belt & Road Forum for International Co-operation in Beijing.



Speaking to the media at the airport, Mr Leung said he will introduce Hong Kong's strengths to foreign heads of state and overseas and Mainland businessmen during the forum.



Held on May 14 and 15, the forum will gather foreign heads of state and international organisation representatives to discuss Belt & Road strategies.



Mr Leung said as China’s international status rises, Hong Kong, as a part of China, has not only the “one country” advantage, but also the privilege of being different from other Mainland cities due to the “two systems”.



This unique role makes it easier for Hong Kong to collaborate with overseas countries, and Hong Kong is eager to help facilitate the exchanges and co-operation between overseas nations and Belt & Road countries, he added.