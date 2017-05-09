Palace Museum report endorsed

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board has unanimously accepted the Final Report of the Public Consultation Exercise on the Hong Kong Palace Museum Project Report after careful deliberations.

The board has also allowed the authority to take the project forward by preparing the Collaborative Agreement with the Palace Museum in Beijing for the board’s further consideration.

Chief Secretary and West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board Chairman Matthew Cheung made the announcement today after the board's meeting.

"The authority noted that the views collected through this exercise demonstrate clearly that there is strong support for the project to go ahead.

"The consultation also provided a wide range of useful suggestions on how to take the project forward and build a world-class museum."

He noted an opinion survey conducted by an independent consultancy found 52% of its 1,800 respondents supported the project, while 14.7% objected.

He said the collaborative agreement will be completed by the end of next month.

"We believe in full transparency and accountability. We will continue our dialogue with the community.

"We will continue to listen carefully to the views of the community as we progress and take forward the project. We will keep our minds open and communication channels open all the time."

He said the project will benefit the West Kowloon Cultural District and Hong Kong as a whole.

"This project will be one of the most important steps to take to fulfil our vision of facilitating and enhancing cultural exchange and co-operation between Hong Kong, the Mainland and the world, as well as to enhance appreciation of a diverse range of art forms.

"It is also an invaluable opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to develop the West Kowloon Cultural District into a world-class integrated arts and cultural district comprising local, traditional and international elements."