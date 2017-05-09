Safety first for industrial buildings

Revitalised industrial buildings can only be used for certain purposes due to safety reasons.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, in response to the recent arrest of foreign musicians who performed at a venue in a Kwun Tong industrial building.

He said this is not the first time the Government has cracked down on illegal activities in revitalised industrial buildings.

Although the revitalisation scheme has been a success, he said the Government must consider the safety of users of revamped factories, including musicians and audiences.

Noting the incident touched on immigration policy, he said foreigners must secure the right visas to work in Hong Kong.