Belt-Road brings good business: CE

Hong Kong companies have a good track record in investing in countries along the Belt & Road corridor.

Speaking ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive CY Leung said Hong Kong businessmen and professionals are doing good business in India, Africa and Pakistan, showing their competitiveness in overseas emerging markets.

He said a new website and a booklet were launched yesterday to outline the investment by Hong Kong companies in Belt & Road countries, adding the information can encourage more local businesses to join the Belt & Road Initiative.

On the 30-strong Hong Kong delegation attending the Belt & Road Forum for International Co-operation in Beijing on May 14 and 15, Mr Leung said they will meet entrepreneurs and officials from the Mainland and overseas to discuss future co-operation.

The booklets will be distributed at the forum and Hong Kong’s super-connector role in the Belt & Road Initiative will be promoted, Mr Leung added.