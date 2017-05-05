CE-elect visits Tai O

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam today visited Tai O to meet residents and attend the fifth anniversary ceremony of the Tai O Heritage Hotel.

Formerly the Old Tai O Police Station built in 1902, the hotel is a Grade II historic building.

It was included in the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme in 2008, and was converted into a boutique hotel with nine guest rooms in 2012.

Mrs Lam said the award-winning hotel is the best example of the revitalisation of historic buildings in Hong Kong.

She added the revitalisation project also enhanced public awareness about heritage conservation, and boosted Tai O's tourism and economy.

Mrs Lam also met local residents and shop owners to know more about their lives and the district’s latest developments.