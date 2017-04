On the job

Labour force: Mr Cheung (right) has tea gathering with staff representatives.

Labour force: Mr Cheung (right) has tea gathering with staff representatives.

On the job: Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung (left) meets Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan.

On the job: Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung (left) meets Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan.

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visited the Labour Department today to inspect its work and meet its staff.

Accompanied by Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service Thomas Chow, Mr Cheung met Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan and the directorate staff.

He was then briefed by officers from the Statutory Minimum Wage Division, the Labour Inspection Division and the Safety Promotion Unit.

He also had a tea gathering with staff representatives.