Raymond Tam opens Shaanxi Liaison Unit

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam formally opened the Shaanxi Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in Xian today.

Mr Tam said the unit was set up to enhance government-to-government work between Hong Kong and Shaanxi, and provide services for Hong Kong residents and enterprises there.

He added Hong Kong, with its comprehensive legal system and quality professionals, can help Shaanxi attract foreign investment and transform its economy.

Mr Tam also met Shaanxi Vice-Governor Wei Zengjun to discuss co-operation between the two places.