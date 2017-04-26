Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Raymond Tam opens Shaanxi Liaison Unit

April 26, 2017
Boosting ties

Boosting ties:  Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam (left) meets Shaanxi Vice-Governor Wei Zengjun in Xian.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam formally opened the Shaanxi Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in Xian today. 

 

Mr Tam said the unit was set up to enhance government-to-government work between Hong Kong and Shaanxi, and provide services for Hong Kong residents and enterprises there.

 

He added Hong Kong, with its comprehensive legal system and quality professionals, can help Shaanxi attract foreign investment and transform its economy.

 

Mr Tam also met Shaanxi Vice-Governor Wei Zengjun to discuss co-operation between the two places.



Top
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 20th Anniversary