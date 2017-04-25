No reopening of CGO forecourt: CE

It is not suitable to reopen the East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices in Tamar for public access.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement before today’s Executive Council meeting, saying the Government made the decision after conducting risk assessment and considering protesters' acts of vandalism in recent years.

Mr Leung was responding to media questions about recent calls for the forecourt to be reopened for public meetings and petitions.

He said while the Government attaches great importance to communication with public, safety issues also need to be considered.

He added there is a designated area for public meetings and petitions outside the forecourt.