HK should join bay area development

Chief Executive CY Leung said Hong Kong should make use of its advantages in financial and professional services to contribute to the joint development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, Mr Leung said as the nine Mainland cities within the bay area are developing rapidly, Hong Kong should also join the development plan.

He added Hong Kong’s trade and financial industries cannot afford to lose the Mainland market which has been providing jobs for many local professionals.

He also said as the infrastructure projects linking Hong Kong and the bay area cities will be completed next year, more Hong Kong people will work and retire on the Mainland.