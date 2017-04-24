Election surplus donated to charity

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam has donated the more than $6 million surplus from her election campaign fund, and furniture and appliances, to seven charities.

She submitted to the Registration & Electoral Office today the Return & Declaration of Election Expenses & Election Donations in accordance with the Elections (Corrupt & Illegal Conduct) Ordinance.

Mrs Lam raised $18.7 million for her election campaign. Her expenses amounted to $12.6 million.

To help the needy she donated the surplus to the Salvation Army, Youth Outreach, the Street Sleepers Action Committee, Principal Chan Free Tutorial World, Precious Blood Children's Village, Hans Anderson Club, and Breakthrough (Juvenile Development).

She also donated furniture and electrical appliances from her campaign office.

Mrs Lam said: "These charitable organisations and their volunteers have been providing support and services to disadvantaged groups and the youth over the years.

"They are highly respectable and I fully support their work. I hope my donations can help to further enhance their services so people in need can be better cared for."