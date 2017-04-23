SJ sees challenges in mutual assistance

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen says there are challenges to overcome to attain mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters between the Mainland and Hong Kong.

Mr Yuen told reporters at a legal conference in Xian today there are differences between the legal systems of Hong Kong and the Mainland.

He said mutual legal assistance arrangements are usually made between states, and there are few precedents for such arrangements within a country.

It is a challenge to find references, and consider whether there is a need for new legal theories, he added.

He said the work on the arrangements has to proceed carefully as the finalised framework will have long-term effect on Hong Kong.