Reform debate should leave for next term

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the re-launch of the political reform debate and the enactment of Basic Law Article 23 are issues for the next-term Government to consider.

Mr Cheung told reporters today the current administration will focus on transition work in the remaining two months before its term ends.

On whether the Central Government is pressuring the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to enact Basic Law Article 23, Mr Cheung said the issue is for the next administration to consider as the current-term Government has to focus on the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the Policy Address and Budget.