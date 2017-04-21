Press here to Skip to the main content
SJ to visit Xian

April 21, 2017

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen will visit Xian from April 22 to 24 to attend a conference co-organised by the Supreme People’s Court and the Department of Justice.

 

The conference will review the development of mutual legal assistance on civil and commercial matters between the Mainland and Hong Kong in the past 20 years and explore the way forward.

 

Mr Yuen will deliver a speech at the conference's opening ceremony.

 

He will also meet Supreme People’s Court Executive Vice President Shen Deyong and visit court facilities.



