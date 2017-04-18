Zhejiang, Guangxi Liaison Units open

The Zhejiang and Guangxi Liaison Units of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government opened today.

The units have been established under the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Offices in Shanghai and Guangdong to further strengthen Hong Kong's ties with the provinces, enhance government-to-government work, and provide support for Hong Kong residents and companies in the areas.

The Zhejiang unit’s temporary office is located at Room 743, 7/F, Tower A, China Resources Building, 1366 Qianjiang Road, Jianggan District, Hangzhou (Tel: (86 571) 2809 3787; Email: zjlu@sheto.gov.hk).

The Guangxi unit’s temporary office is located at Room 502, Red Forest Hotel (Nanning), No.129, Minzu Avenue, Nanning (Tel: (86 771) 2611 228; Email: gxlu@gdeto.gov.hk).