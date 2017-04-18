Press here to Skip to the main content
Zhejiang, Guangxi Liaison Units open

April 18, 2017

The Zhejiang and Guangxi Liaison Units of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government opened today.

 

The units have been established under the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Offices in Shanghai and Guangdong to further strengthen Hong Kong's ties with the provinces, enhance government-to-government work, and provide support for Hong Kong residents and companies in the areas.

 

The Zhejiang unit’s temporary office is located at Room 743, 7/F, Tower A, China Resources Building, 1366 Qianjiang Road, Jianggan District, Hangzhou (Tel: (86 571) 2809 3787; Email: zjlu@sheto.gov.hk).

 

The Guangxi unit’s temporary office is located at Room 502, Red Forest Hotel (Nanning), No.129, Minzu Avenue, Nanning (Tel: (86 771) 2611 228; Email: gxlu@gdeto.gov.hk).

 

 



