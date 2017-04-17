Shaanxi Liaison Unit opens

The Shaanxi Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government started operation today.

The unit has been established under the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Chengdu to help Hong Kong people and enterprises capitalise on the opportunities brought about by the development of the western region of the Mainland.

Its temporary office is in Rooms 1103-18, Capita Mall, 64 West Section of South 2nd Ring Road, Yanta District, Xian, Shaanxi. Email: snlu@cdeto.gov.hk.

Chengdu Economic & Trade Office Director Pamela Lam said the unit will work towards strengthening relations between Hong Kong and Shaanxi as well as its municipalities.

It will also promote exchange and co-operation between Hong Kong and the province and municipalities on the economic, trade and cultural fronts, she added.