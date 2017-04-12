CE meets AIIB president

Chief Executive CY Leung met Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun at Government House today.

Mr Leung said Hong Kong will become the bank's new member upon the deposit of the first instalment of capital subscription with the bank.

He thanked Mr Jin for his support for Hong Kong's participation in the bank.

Mr Leung added as Asia's international financial centre, Hong Kong will make good use of its unique advantages under "one country, two systems", its world-class talents and its extensive experience in handling large-scale projects to contribute to the bank.