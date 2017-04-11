Carrie Lam appointed as next CE

Formal recognition: Carrie Lam receives the letter of appointment designating her as the fifth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, from Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing.

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam received her letter of appointment from Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing today to become the fifth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Speaking in Zhongnanhai where the appointment letter was presented, Mr Li said the Central Government will back Mrs Lam's administration in its efforts to develop Hong Kong's economy and improve people’s livelihood.

He said he believes Mrs Lam will unify the community and help Hong Kong grow in accordance with the “one country, two systems” principle and the Basic Law.

Mrs Lam said she will execute her duties in the coming five years by being accountable to the Central Government and the Hong Kong people, and pledged to uphold “one country, two systems” while maintaining the city's high level of autonomy.

Mrs Lam will officially take office on July 1.