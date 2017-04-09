Fire services upgrade in progress

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung said the Government is looking into upgrades for the Fire Services Department and will handle them in a pragmatic and progressive manner.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Cheung said manpower and equipment will be reviewed in light of recent tragic incidents.

He said more than 330 posts were set aside in the Budget for the department in the coming financial year to help relieve work pressure and enhance the safety of frontline staff.

The Government is also looking at whether certain operational circumstances could justify the payment of subsidies for some staff, he said.

“It is not really a question of additional pay. The basic underlying reason for this is to ensure that more officers are willing to join this kind of very challenging and sometimes not very attractive work,” he said.

As to whether a separate pay scale should be provided for the department, Mr Cheung pointed out full justification as well as approval by the appropriate authorities is needed.

Any change to a particular disciplinary service pay scale will impact on other disciplinary services too, he added.