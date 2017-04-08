IT voter registration under review

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau is reviewing the voter registration system for the IT sector.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam made the statement today in response to alleged vote-rigging in the sector.

He said his bureau will review current policy in terms of professional standards and qualifications of possible voters and representative organisations.

The bureau will also consider whether to have a unified standard in approving the eligibility of voters.

As a result, Mr Tam expects scrutiny will be tightened, initially reducing the size of voters in the short term.

On the suspected theft of two notebook computers containing voter information, Mr Tam said sending letters to 3.7 million voters is in accordance with the advice of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

He said it is only fair that affected personal data owners are informed about the incident and mitigation measures as soon as possible.