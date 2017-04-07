Clement Cheung visits HK Observatory

Talk about the weather: Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung (left) meets Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming.

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visited the Hong Kong Observatory today to learn more about its work.

He first met its Director Shun Chi-ming.

He said the observatory is committed to providing people-oriented services in meteorology to enhance the city's natural disaster prevention capability.

Mr Cheung then met scientific officers at the television studio which produces daily weather reports and weekly educational series.

He also visited the Monitoring & Assessment Centre which conducts emergency radiation monitoring and consequence assessment for the unlikely event of a nuclear accident.

In the Central Forecasting Office, Mr Cheung was briefed on how it monitors Hong Kong weather around-the-clock and disseminates the latest meteorological information through various channels.