No phone numbers on stolen computers

No phone numbers or voting records of electors were stored on the two notebook computers suspected to have been stolen.

The Registration & Electoral Office made the statement today in response to media enquiries about an elector that received phone calls asking about their voting preference.

The office said the ballot is secret and electors are not obliged to disclose any information on their voting preference.

It added it is a criminal offence for a person to require an elector to disclose the name of the candidate they voted for.