Carrie Lam meets civil service unions

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam today met civil service unions to garner their views.

She briefed the unions on the proposals outlined in her election manifesto, including re-examining whether civil servants joining the Government after 2000 can choose to extend their service to 65 years of age.

She will also review whether services provided to the public by government departments have been affected by the cost-saving programme, and review the staffing and promotion prospects in time-limited posts.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong has an excellent team of civil servants dedicated to providing professional and quality services to the community.

She thanked all civil servants for their hard work and pledged to maintain close communication and contact with the unions, following the principles of "caring", "listening" and "acting", as advocated by her during her election campaign.

Mrs Lam said she will encourage department heads to review operational procedures, simplify processes and delegate powers, and to define clear work goals and administrative guidelines to reduce the pressure on frontline civil service colleagues.