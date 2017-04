Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam will visit Beijing from April 9 to 12 to be formally appointed by Premier Li Keqiang as the fifth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

She will be accompanied by Secretary-General of the Chief Executive-elect’s Office Jessie Ting, Private Secretary Sidney Chan and Press Secretary Terence Yu.

Her husband Lam Siu-por will also make the trip.