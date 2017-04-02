CS urges passing of Appropriation Bill

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today urged lawmakers to pass the Appropriation Bill as soon as possible so that the enhanced Old Age Living Allowance scheme can be implemented earlier.

Mr Cheung said the enhanced scheme with relaxed asset limits will benefit an additional 127,000 elderly, adding the Government will start processing the applications and paying the elderly once the bill is passed in the Legislative Council.

“The effective day will very much depend on when the Bill is enacted through LegCo. If it is enacted for example in May, then we will start giving payments on the first of May. If it is June, then it is first of June. If it is July, then it is first of July. So, it much depends on when the Bill gets passed at LegCo."

He said the Government will also roll out the enhanced medical voucher scheme once the bill is passed, benefiting 400,000 elderly.