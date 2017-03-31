LegCo to discuss computer theft

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam will brief legislators on the suspected theft of two notebook computers containing elector information.

Mr Tam told reporters today he will attend the special meetings of the Legislative Council Panel on Constitutional Affairs on April 11 to discuss the issue.

He noted the Registration & Electoral Office has issued a letter to all geographical constituency electors to notify them of the issue.

He apologised for the inconvenience and distress to electors caused by the incident.

He said Police are investigating the case, while the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has initiated a compliance check in relation to the incident.

He has also ordered the Registration & Electoral Office to submit a detailed report which should state if there has been any maladministration.