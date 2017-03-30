Electors notified of computer theft

The Registration & Electoral Office will issue a letter to all geographical constituency electors to notify them of the suspected theft of two notebook computers from AsiaWorld-Expo, the fallback site of the Chief Executive Election.

One of the computers contains the personal particulars of 3.78 million geographical constituency electors in the 2016 final register.

The office apologises for the inconvenience and distress to electors caused by the incident.

About 550,000 electors who have provided email addresses to the office will receive the letter by email, while other electors will receive the letter by post.

Electors can log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System to check their registration status and latest registration particulars.

Click here for the letter.