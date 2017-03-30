Civil service exam applications to open

Prospective applicants for civil service posts at degree or professional level can apply from tomorrow to sit the Common Recruitment Examination and Basic Law test to be held on June 3 and 10, the Civil Service Bureau announced today.

Applicants for civil service posts at degree or professional level must have valid Common Recruitment Examination results and will be assessed on their Basic Law knowledge.

Applicants should be degree holders or have a qualification meeting the entry requirement on professional qualifications for civil service degree or professional posts, or university students who will have attained a degree in the 2016-17 academic year.

Applicants can choose to take any of the exam papers and the Basic Law Test in the coming examination.

Those interested in taking the exam can apply through the online application system on the bureau's website until 5pm on April 13.